Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Receives $201.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of PRLB opened at $120.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $286.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.29.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
