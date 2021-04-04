Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Receives $201.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PRLB opened at $120.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $286.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.29.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

