ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Position Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 2,806.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,485 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PUMP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 10,255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after purchasing an additional 754,132 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

NYSE PUMP opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.