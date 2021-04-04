Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) traded up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$26.13 and last traded at C$25.70. 16,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 56,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRN. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 20.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$521.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.36) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$3.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -0.5095823 EPS for the current year.

Profound Medical Company Profile (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

