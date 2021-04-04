Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.21% of CONMED worth $102,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,807,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,689,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,679 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,166,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,053,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNMD opened at $129.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $133.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3,238.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.48.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.