Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 844,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $107,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $153.17 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

