Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 34,703 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 34,703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $97,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $355,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $15,096,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Cigna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 8,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,884,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,371 shares of company stock worth $35,980,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $241.83 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $248.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.34 and its 200 day moving average is $205.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.