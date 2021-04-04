Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,549,991 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 72,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.16% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $80,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

