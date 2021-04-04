Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $78.54 Million Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,268,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,337 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $78,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 958,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,365,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,733,000 after buying an additional 172,739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,272,000 after buying an additional 115,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

NYSE:ALE opened at $67.37 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

