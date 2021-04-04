Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Darling Ingredients worth $73,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $3,540,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 205,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 23.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,572,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,650,000 after buying an additional 298,221 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $872,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

