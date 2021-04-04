Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $83,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after acquiring an additional 982,598 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,907,000 after acquiring an additional 385,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after buying an additional 236,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $30,860,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $135.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.31. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $80.17 and a one year high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

