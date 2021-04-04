Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,037,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 994,272 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Knowles were worth $55,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Knowles by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,867 shares of company stock valued at $342,040. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KN opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KN. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

