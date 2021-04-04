Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,868 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.66% of Dropbox worth $60,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 652.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4,942.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,984 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,703,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 959,012 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 473.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 711,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 902,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,647,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,548,000 after buying an additional 693,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,915. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

DBX opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.