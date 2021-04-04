Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $59.06 Million Stock Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,835,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of Tidewater worth $59,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of TDW opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $529.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 53.51%. The company had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

