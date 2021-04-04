Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $57.56 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145,534 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 66,767 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of eBay worth $57,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

