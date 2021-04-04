Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of Aflac worth $54,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aflac by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Aflac by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Aflac by 22,723.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Aflac by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after buying an additional 685,198 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,591. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

