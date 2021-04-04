Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $65,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,404,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1,387.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 213,527 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after buying an additional 119,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 257.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 95,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,149. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

