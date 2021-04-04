Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $65,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,404,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1,387.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 213,527 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after buying an additional 119,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 257.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 95,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33.
Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.
In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,149. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
