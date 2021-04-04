Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,209,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

