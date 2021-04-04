Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ PRCH opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86.
About Porch Group
Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
