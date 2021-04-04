PopularCoin Trading 86.6% Higher This Week (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $264,843.46 and $13.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 86.6% against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00052935 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.66 or 0.00349232 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,374.68 or 0.99609791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00037271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00098329 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001160 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,155,697,004 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

