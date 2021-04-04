Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS POYYF opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

