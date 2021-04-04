Pluton (PLU) Price Tops $9.85

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for $9.85 or 0.00016886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pluton has a total market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $791,649.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00052027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.00672133 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027142 BTC.

Pluton Coin Profile

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

