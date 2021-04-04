Playcent Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Playcent has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $589,759.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00077399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.38 or 0.00328595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.54 or 0.00784526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00091258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00027864 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00016459 BTC.

Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,931 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

