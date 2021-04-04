Piper Sandler Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $80.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.60.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2,509.16, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.