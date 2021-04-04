Piper Sandler Raises Apria (NYSE:APR) Price Target to $29.00

Apria (NYSE:APR) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apria’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.40.

Get Apria alerts:

APR stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. Apria has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.53.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.