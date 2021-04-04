Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 163,554 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,554 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $704.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.38 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

