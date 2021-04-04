Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,066 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,767,000 after purchasing an additional 375,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,174 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,951,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,877,000 after purchasing an additional 264,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Scotiabank cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

NYSE:HPP opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

