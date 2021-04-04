Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,433 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,541 shares during the period. Umpqua makes up about 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.21% of Umpqua worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

