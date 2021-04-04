Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 93,562 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,562 shares during the quarter. ChampionX comprises 1.4% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.30% of ChampionX worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHX stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

