Phocas Financial Corp. Has $5.27 Million Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,216 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 31,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 71,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 282,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

