PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) vs. Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Financial Review

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get PFSweb alerts:

57.2% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of PFSweb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PFSweb and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb -0.76% -1.08% -0.27% Advantage Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PFSweb and Advantage Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 3 0 3.00 Advantage Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

PFSweb currently has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 25.83%. Advantage Solutions has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 9.63%. Given PFSweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PFSweb is more favorable than Advantage Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PFSweb and Advantage Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $294.02 million 0.48 -$2.17 million $0.05 140.40 Advantage Solutions N/A N/A $2.47 million N/A N/A

Advantage Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PFSweb.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology and data strategy services comprising commerce development, orchestrated services, data strategy, quality assurance, and training; and order to cash service, consisting of technology collaboration, information management, payments, business-to-business financial management, and direct-to-consumer financial management. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, pop-up distribution centers, and kitting and assembly; and customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help. PFSweb, Inc. has a strategic partnership with AttraqtGroup PLC. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, health, luxury goods, cosmetics, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, consumer electronics, quick-serve restaurants, telecommunications, computer and office products, technology manufacturing, and other industries. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc. was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.