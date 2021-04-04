Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will post sales of $13.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.17 billion and the highest is $14.33 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $12.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $59.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.26 billion to $63.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $50.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.48 billion to $56.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,319,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,087,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

