Pesetacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $669,400.09 (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded down 25.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Pesetacoin has a market capitalization of $669,400.09 and approximately $5.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pesetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pesetacoin has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.23 or 0.00349691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000832 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002379 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

PTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 143,319,419 coins. Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

