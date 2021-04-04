Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

PRSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perspecta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.84.

Shares of NYSE PRSP opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Perspecta will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Perspecta by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,195,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

