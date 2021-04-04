Perpetual Investment Management Limited Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.62.

ZM stock opened at $326.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 418.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.15.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,119 shares of company stock worth $153,754,441 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.