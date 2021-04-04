Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.59.

NYSE LIN opened at $280.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.41 and a fifty-two week high of $283.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

