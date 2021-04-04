Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,860,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,050 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,851.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,005,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,729,000 after purchasing an additional 971,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $67.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

In other news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

