Perpetual Investment Management Limited Acquires New Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 121,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited owned about 0.11% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,241,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,712,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.47.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

