Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.42% of Penn Virginia worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 507,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

