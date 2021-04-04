PegNet Market Capitalization Reaches $1.07 Million (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. PegNet has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $4,771.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00074864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00305305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00091578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.00760652 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,260.46 or 0.99655772 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

