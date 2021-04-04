Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Separately, G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 148,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

