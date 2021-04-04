Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $993.46 million and approximately $73.61 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00049019 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014388 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 54.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 984,001,238 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

