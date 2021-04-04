Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $368.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.71 and its 200 day moving average is $337.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.72 and a 12-month high of $368.29.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

