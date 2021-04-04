Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Invests $261,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,211 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT opened at $141.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $142.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

