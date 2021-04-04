Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after buying an additional 2,344,443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,726,000 after buying an additional 2,173,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after buying an additional 3,634,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,072,000 after buying an additional 1,346,312 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $91.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95.

