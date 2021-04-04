Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.58.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $271.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $136.65 and a 12-month high of $273.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

