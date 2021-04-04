Particl Price Tops $1.19 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Particl has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $11.57 million and $72,163.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00024460 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,788,021 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,037 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.