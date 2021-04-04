Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on PANDY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DNB Markets raised Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. HSBC raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

PANDY stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $27.20. 6,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $28.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.