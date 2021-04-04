Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 50,769 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,769 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Bunge were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.57. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

