Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 5,858 China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

