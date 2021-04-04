Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Photronics were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Photronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Photronics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $36,087.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,531.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,600 shares of company stock worth $805,182 over the last ninety days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $13.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

