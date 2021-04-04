Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 28,088 Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Vuzix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vuzix by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vuzix alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VUZI. Zacks Investment Research cut Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vuzix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

VUZI opened at $24.85 on Friday. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million. Vuzix’s revenue was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.